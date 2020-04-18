City Series – Aditi Shukla-Fozdar in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (215th Corona Diary)

April 18, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aditi Shukla-Fozdar]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see…
Nothing really changed.
Nothing did.
New wish lists replaced pre-quarantine ones.
The Fear-Of-Missing-Out
Got replaced with
The Fear-Of-I-Didn’t-Make-The-Most-Of-It.
Mommy Guilt got new shades.
And the raging fires of a fettered hope
Turned comatose.

Those that persevered
Phoenix-like
And those that metamorphosed
Chrysalis-like
And those that sighted their shores
Lighthouse-like
Continued to remain “They”.

Nothing really changed.
My storms remained loyal to me.
And the hollows within
Gnawed away, still.

