City Series – Anushree Udakhe in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, We the Isolationists (213th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anushree Udakhe]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my hostel room. I see myself hustling and running and tensed with all the submissions I had for my 6th semester (architecture). I see how that one message on the college WhatsApp group made me leave hostel and took me home. I see how unexpected our life is… how the virus has changed my daily schedule. I see my to-do list for the entire March, which might be still hanging on the wall of my hostel room. But here I am, at my favourite corner in my home. All calm. With no idea when will I return to my hostel room, eating the yummy food my mom has made for me.
