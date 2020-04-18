City Series – Avica Bedi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (210th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Avica Bedi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see language, like people, leaking out of my head. Word meanings succumbing to fissures and infinite loops of ramblings filling the spaces. Chairs, like my mental space, are growing emptier as if someone’s presence is evaporating in thin air, piece by piece, vein by vein, thought by thought, letter by letter. I can witness the change, a perpetual state of consciously emptied worldview and yet, I cannot do anything about it. I must endure and form words and phrases, and sounds, and look for etymology and find punctuations unnecessary because language is indeed slipping away.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.