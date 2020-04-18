City Series – Azhar Ali Siddiqui in Delhi, We the Isolationists (214th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Azhar Ali Siddiqui]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see and I see the whole world as described below:
They were locked
They were down
A kick in the gut
Down goes the crown
Proud blue faces
Now red of tense masks
Cleansing, washing, rubbing
Were the only left tasks.
Cleaned up faces, cleaned up hands
Did they clean up hearts?
It’s the nature’s revenge
A drill to re-start.
