City Series – Rakshanda Iqbal in Ranchi, We the Isolationists (207th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rakshanda Iqbal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself going on evening walks luxuriating delicacy of Springtime and relish in sips of RoohAfza but in a blink I see the dead being laid in their ancestral graves with all rituals without the fear of virus in the mourners. I see women facing violence and not being able to report it. I see people being punished for following Ambedkar. I see students being attacked and ideologies being treated as trash.
Then I open my eyes and realize that we had long back forgotten to think why the birds in the cage lamented.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.