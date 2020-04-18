City Series – Subiya Fatima in Aligarh, We the Isolationists (218th Corona Diary)

April 18, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Subiya Fatima]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my cat sitting atop my bookshelf. I look over at various rich, thick books on politics, history, romantic novels, a number of old used books which have on them inscribed the names of numerous strangers from distant places that I will only ever read about. The cat jumps and brings down an old poem anthology by Faiz. Inevitably, I start humming Hum Dekhege which in time leads me to thinking of Mussolini. I heave a sigh and feel the magnitude of my smallness in this big, strange world.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

