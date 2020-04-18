City Series – Tasneem Sayani in Bombay, We the Isolationists (220th Corona Diary)

City Series – Tasneem Sayani in Bombay, We the Isolationists (220th Corona Diary)

April 18, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Tasneem Sayani in Bombay, We the Isolationists (220th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Tasneem Sayani]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in the midst of this world. Where have I come? How did I waste so much time? Why didn’t I work on the book before? Why didn’t I lose weight before? Why didn’t I pray before? Why didn’t I accomplish my goals before?

I see myself helpless and frustrated but when I turn to see my family, I see them sitting together on the dinner table. I see my father narrating anecdotes from the past. I see my mother listening to old songs. I see my younger sister getting bored of her phone. I see everything is changing.

I turn within, I’m not late. This is the moment.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Viji Venkatesh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (96th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Parul Singh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (102nd Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Vitasta Raina in Bombay, We the Isolationists (193rd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Afsar Zaidi in Bombay, We the Isolationists (178th Corona Diary)