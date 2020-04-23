City Series – Devika Rajeev in Chennai, We the Isolationists (232nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Devika Rajeev]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself confused between nosediving into the fortunate possibilities of nurturing myself and permitting myself to be consumed by the daunting black hole. The latter seems more alluring. The last thing my mind or this world wanted was another set of massive chaos. But here we are, witnessing everything, flagging “It is what it is” and “This too shall pass” as our prime mantra for survival. I have always wondered why we come across things we desire in the most inconvenient ways, almost making it unsolicited. For instance, the current circumstances can be considered to be the much wanted break for the whole world to relax. However the cost to be paid for it seems too exorbitant, or is it? Drifting from one existential uncertainty to another, from the purpose of my life to the end of this pandemic, what bothers me most at present is the fact that this quarantine has conquered my little abode of solace, my apartment terrace and transformed it into some sort of private gym… My miraculous aid that never disappoints in leaving my heart and mind in perfect peaceful sync. And looming question is same as everyone’s, “Oh Dear Lord, when is this all going to end!”
