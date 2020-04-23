City Series – Rishel Choudhury in Delhi, We the Isolationists (231st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rishel Choudhury]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
The highway to the desert
From our city
Marches on
The long queue of silhouettes
Moving slowly
But steadily
Over them to the horizon
The setting sun
Man, woman or child
Old or young
They form a rythme
Like that of wilderness
In a deserted palace.
Lying naked
On the barren land of humanity
A dust storm came hurriedly from the desert
To burry our city
Deep at night
My body will become a mirror of glowing stars –
Permanent keepsake of temporary humanity.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.