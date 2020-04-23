City Series – Shraddha Agarwal in Bombay, We the Isolationists (229th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shraddha Agarwal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the 11-year-old Sevaram from Indore who wore a TikTok shirt and sold me ‘ek pe ek chai free, sirf aapke liye didi’. I see families of nomads, including the 40-year-old Bhuribai with her kids offering me ‘pashu ka dude (goat milk)’, and stories from their village in Rajasthan. I see the seven-year-old Aarti from a hamlet near Mumbai playing ‘bhandi kundi (kitchen set toys)’ and feeding green leaves to her teddy bear. I see more people in a loop who in past few months have inspired me to write their stories.
