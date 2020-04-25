City Series – Faiza Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (233rd Corona Diary)

City Series – Faiza Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (233rd Corona Diary)

April 25, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Faiza Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (233rd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Faiza Hashmi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my home.

Rays of sunset are dazzling upon my mother’s shoulder as she picks bougainvillea flowers from the scaffold of the gate to make sure nobody steps on them. My father is done doing wazoo in the courtyard and calls my brothers emphatically to ensure they don’t miss maghrib namaaz.

I see myself standing on a distant bystander’s balcony realizing: What if I had made it to home on time?

Frankly speaking, Nothing would have changed except that smile that went missing on my family’s face while doing their mundane pursuits.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Sethu Menon in Kochi, Kerala, We the Isolationists (233rd Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Sadia Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (88th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Aditi Shukla-Fozdar in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (215th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Parul Chalana in Sirsa, We the Isolationists (41st Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Prateek Gulati in Delhi, We the Isolationists (127th Corona Diary)