City Series – Priyanka Dey in Delhi, We the Isolationists (232nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priyanka Dey]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a younger me of only 13, holding my sister, a gooey slime of human innocence in my arms. She has these big eyes that can melt any heart for sure. I wonder what life she’ll lead, what places she’ll travel to and the people she’d meet. I have to tell her to stay careful. The world is unsafe and she needs to protect herself. And I manage to conjure about a hundred things that are wrong with the humankind but forget one. In all our madness, we’ve learned to fear and neglect the one thing that came to us as our first gift of life: Nature. I scurry down the stairs and take her to the park nearby. We sit on the grass barefoot, play with the bugs that take flight. We lay down and see a plane connecting two imaginary dots in the sky.
