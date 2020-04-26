City Series – Hangul Saeed in Turbat, Balochistan, We the Isolationists (235th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Hangul Saeed]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see that in an attempt to distance myself away from the world fighting against death, I turned to the master of world fiction Tolstoy and began to read his novel Anna Karenina. Anna, a married woman who passionately falls in love with another man. Back then, marriages were contracted on the basis of power and wealth. Women were never asked about their consent. Thus, Anna was condemned to live a life of unhappiness. When she abandons her husband, she also sacrificed her son to finally discards the choice society made for her. Tolstoy also describes how in those days women were known by the name of their men. They did not have any identity of their own. They were pressed by the norms of society to the extent that felt themselves utterly insecure. However, Anna at last goes against the wind and decides to lead a life guided by her own dreams, desires and principals.
As they say there is light at the end of the tunnel, I hope for a better society which accepts women like Anna Karenina who chose to live on their own terms rather than the diktats of people.
