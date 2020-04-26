City Series – Shridhar Jawak in Longyearbyen, Norway, We the Isolationists (237th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shridhar Jawak]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see bright sunlight that persists day and night and seldom fades in the end.
Bluish tranquil waters in the fjord,
sometimes covered with chunks of broken ice,
bluish skies touching white snowcap of the misty mountains,
packed ice and snow pastry showers,
overlooking this glass of wine are flowy rivers,
which meander through like a newborn baby.
I see misty gales, melting snow and broken ice, chirping birds, and solitude of my town from the window of my wooden house!
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.