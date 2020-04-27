City Series – Sandhra Tony in Thrissur, Kerala, We the Isolationists (243rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sandhra Tony]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see flowers and leaves, falling on an empty lane. Leaves and flowers, wondering if they are lost in a parallel universe, abandoned and forgotten by the world. I wish I could carefully place them on my palm and tell them they aren’t lost but the world is in a dream that will be soon over and will wake up to a better morning. I see myself evincing a mixture of empathy, fear and gratefulness. I just hope when this is over and open my eyes, the world shall wake up from their dream too, letting the bird in the cage free.
The voidness has turned me into a pluviophile longing for a petrichor.
