City Series – Simarpreet Singh in Ludhiana, We the Isolationists (245th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Simarpreet Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in bed late even if the clock past 6 am I see myself soaking all the sunshine as I haven’t been able to do both from years since dad passed away so young and me being at work putting 80 hours a week beside my day trading carrier the burden of family business that I had finally I have some off my shoulder. Phone not constantly ringing, can hear birds chirping, I can finally read all those books I bought and never read, mom making my favorite food, it’s been ages we hardly talked, after dad gone she mostly asleep the time I get home, it’s like someone suddenly pressed a pause button in my life.
