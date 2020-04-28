City Series – Nandini Nag in Delhi, We the Isolationists (251st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Nandini Nag]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see uncertainty. Complete and total surrender in the face of adversity. Maybe I am paranoid, like my friends say, but I simply can’t wrap my head around the entire phenomena. You see, I have read such events in books that come out once a year from the top shelf in libraries, to be dusted, glossed over, tch-tched over and put back again. We safely distance ourselves from such pasts. I am in the middle of surreality and I fail to make my peace with it, knowing I can’t understand it. So I while my time away, like Vladimir and Estragon, waiting for this to end, toying with activities, ideas, habits, emotions. Just passing my time.
