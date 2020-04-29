City Series – Aishwarya Kandpal in Nainital, We the Isolationists (252nd Corona Diary)

April 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aishwarya Kandpal]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself walking up to school through an uphill path laden with tall trees and shrubs on either side. There’s a Lady Bank’s Rose vine that greets me at the same spot every day. It blooms in lovely cream-yellow hues and smells like the night jasmine, which i was to discover in Delhi as a grown-up later.

I put my heavy school bag aside and start to pluck the thornless flowers. I plan to collect a few and offer them at the school chapel.

It’s amazing how, as grown-ups, our childhood memories seem to dominate our subconscious mind the strongest.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

