City Series – Aishwarya Kandpal in Nainital, We the Isolationists (252nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aishwarya Kandpal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself walking up to school through an uphill path laden with tall trees and shrubs on either side. There’s a Lady Bank’s Rose vine that greets me at the same spot every day. It blooms in lovely cream-yellow hues and smells like the night jasmine, which i was to discover in Delhi as a grown-up later.
I put my heavy school bag aside and start to pluck the thornless flowers. I plan to collect a few and offer them at the school chapel.
It’s amazing how, as grown-ups, our childhood memories seem to dominate our subconscious mind the strongest.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.