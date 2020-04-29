City Series – Hardik Kapadia in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (255th Corona Diary)

April 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Hardik Kapadia]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my (late) grandpa and Nanu smiling at me. I close my eyes and i see both of them sitting together, chilling out with each other, having conversation about me as I still exist in their life. I see their images, so vivid, make me smile a little more. And then I open my eyes and amidst chaos, I have memories that soothe me when I close my eyes.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

