City Series – Harshit Soni in Gandhinagar, We the Isolationists (254th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Harshit Soni]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself standing on a horizon of possibilities. On one side, I am in a city in the south starting a new life with a job I got couple of days before the pandemic. On the other side, I see a city in the north, calling me back in the abyss of unemployment. My home is in a city in the west but all I care for are the news from north and south. I find myself deaf in a HR meeting, where my fate is being discussed.
I am one offer letter away, from self-earned Dosa or Chole Bhaturey of inherited cents.
