City Series – Tawseen Khurshid in Srinagar, We the Isolationists (256th Corona Diary)

April 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Tawseen Khurshid]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself failing to see dreams that can be called ‘normal’. In a not so normal land I live in, even the dreams have turned abnormal. In a land surrounded by mountains, I see people carrying mountains within their chests. I see cheerful, smiling faces talking on the streets, sharing their views and experiences, perhaps the only thing keeping them sane. And I see a silhouette of some huge dark man, holding a red sign: CLOSED INDEFINITELY.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

