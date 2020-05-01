City Series – Josep Almudever Chanza in Edinburgh, We the Isolationists (262nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Josep Almudever Chanza]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the dew-covered walls of a tiny cell, Saint Teresa welcomes the dawn writing about her raptures; I see my mother making a shopping list for my brother, her spidery writing falling about her in a web of solitude; I see the eleventh dweller in Bocaccio’s tale, jotting down each word uttered by the other ten from a dark corner; and I see myself tending my absent lover’s plants, plundering books in search of poetry, writing, writing.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.