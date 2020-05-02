City Series – Eklavya Sarmah in Delhi, We the Isolationists (263rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Eklavya Sarmah]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see Minas Tirith overrun by the hordes of Mordor. I see the skies blackened by the ash of Mount Doom. I see the kingdom of man surrounded, on the verge of its fall. Yet. I hear the rally of the Eorlingas. I feel the rumble of the Rohirrim’s galloping hooves. And I know the Kingdom of Man will endure, the Kingdom of Man will prevail. Bound together, now more than ever I hope, in the bonds of kinship, kindness and love, with one another and all creatures on this beautiful earth.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.