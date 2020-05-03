City Series – Abhimanyu in Faridabad, We the Isolationists (272nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Abhimanyu]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my college walls. Red as a rose. The sweet smell of flowers just outside the principal’s office. The puppies with whom I used to play with. (They must have grown up now). They would brighten up even a bad day. Fighting with the ‘office wall bhaiya’, because his lunch break would never be over. The back stage where I would play and sing on ukulele. The squirrels who just sit nearby and nibble on bread. And finally walking out of the college, as the sun would set, with friends.
