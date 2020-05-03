City Series – Abhinab Saxena in Hyderabad, We the Isolationists (273rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Abhinab Saxena]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see only the protagonists from the books I have read making a story of their own. I see Rilke telling Mawlana Rumi how to look within one’s heart while Estha and Rahel are jealous of growing proximity of Rumi and Rilke. I see Ravinder Singh befriending Hari who just got into IIT. I see Charles Bukowski telling them all to relax and follow the philosophy of ‘Don’t Try’ while Dr. Brian Weiss can’t wait to invite them all to know about their past life experiences (evil laugh in the end). And just when I am about to realise this is all a dream, I open my eyes. Ahhhh… we the isolationists.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.