City Series – Aishwarya Shrivastav in Bhopal, We the Isolationists (269th Corona Diary)

City Series – Aishwarya Shrivastav in Bhopal, We the Isolationists (269th Corona Diary)

May 3, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Aishwarya Shrivastav in Bhopal, We the Isolationists (269th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aishwarya Shrivastav]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see empty gardens that once housed poetry evenings. We could still run away for verse or worse. I see a kid reciting loneliness and an old professor weaving a love poem. I see unfinished poems under an open sky, trembling to stand in front of strangers. I see myself tasting fresh fear and stale doubt. I see myself.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Alfiya Khan in Bhopal, We the Isolationists (8th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Aishwarya Praveen in Nagpur, We the Isolationists (202nd Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Aishwarya Mohan Gahrana in Delhi, We the Isolationists (26th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Aishwarya Diwakar Rahi in Rampur, We the Isolationists (189th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Aishwarya Kandpal in Nainital, We the Isolationists (256th Corona Diary)