City Series – Aishwarya Shrivastav in Bhopal, We the Isolationists (269th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aishwarya Shrivastav]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see empty gardens that once housed poetry evenings. We could still run away for verse or worse. I see a kid reciting loneliness and an old professor weaving a love poem. I see unfinished poems under an open sky, trembling to stand in front of strangers. I see myself tasting fresh fear and stale doubt. I see myself.
