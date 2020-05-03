City Series – Noorpriya Chawla in Delhi, We the Isolationists (265th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Noorpriya Chawla]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
it is spring time in London
i am attending
a lecture on bell hooks
but my heart is somewhere in October
i look out at the smiling daffodils
and see happiness packing her
bag with a one way ticket
to nowhere
my skies are grey
but there is a baby dressed in sunshine
waving at me with dribbles down her chin
and an old man on a park bench
slurping ice-lolly with his wrong hand
to hold his lover with the right
today, life is begging you
GO.
Stop her.
Stop her.
Stop her.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.