City Series – Shiyali Sharma in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (264th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shiyali Sharma]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a world where we all are living.
Living with self, but away from the selfishness.
Living peacefully, away from the rat race.
Living with love, maybe at a slower pace.
Living with harmony, away from the communalism.
Living with peace, away from the terrorism.
Living with ourselves, away from the pretentious.
Living in the moment, away from the tensions.
Living in nature, living with nature, and living for the nature.
I see a world where we aren’t just taking but giving.
I see a world where we are just living for living.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.