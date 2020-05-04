City Series – Anamika Singh in Delhi, We the Isolationists (275th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anamika Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself wandering in mountains, trekking with my dog who is crazy for treks. Then I open up my eyes to the chirping of birds in my balcony. Is this why I was dreaming of mountains? I ask myself because when I go out and see so many birds flying around, clear blue sky, fresh breeze gushing through my hair, I don’t get the feel of living in Delhi but somewhere else totally a new city commanded by mother nature. Is this what they call blessing in disguise? Maybe maybe not.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.