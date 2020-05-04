City Series – Christina Autefault in Milan, We the Isolationists (278th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Christina Autefault]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my ‘to be read shelf’ above the one with the volumes I have already devoured!!
Reading has once again kept me sane and fed my soul. As long as you can read, write and learn, you can get through anything! One should always carry a book, a pen and paper!
The best book award for this period of confinement would go to Miss Iceland – Ava Audur Olafsdottir. Some of the best thoughts I have read about living on island, travel and the art of creation.
