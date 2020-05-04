City Series – Jabeen in Trivandrum, We the Isolationists (280th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Jabeen]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a montage of things that could’ve been, had been, and will never happen. I am growing anxious day by day with the weighing uncertainty,…over everything. A fear of disillusionment, fear of failure, fear of unfamiliar days, fear of an uncertain future… I am too cowardly to sleep limitlessly.
The only thing that keeps me surviving through this fog is the stack of books beside me.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.