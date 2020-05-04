City Series – Vikram Mervyn in Chennai, We the Isolationists (277th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vikram Mervyn]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see all the dead people in my memories kiss my cheeks, like the smoke from a cigarette that you try to hold with just your lips.
The smoke always gets in my eyes. It always makes me tear up. Four cigarettes in, I realize it is the torch of mankind.
A babe of flame, within the tips of adolescent fingers, invented to cure the sorrow of all the itches of boredom and contemplative scars left behind on the cravasses of your brain.
Go on. Close your eyes. Take another drag.
