City Series – Akanksha Satija in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (283rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Akanksha Satija]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see all the moments i have never lived in. All the times I would go with my friends to a monument and do something weird and get thrown out. or the calls i would make after getting drunk. these sometimes are happy times. other times, i see death and destruction, lives that are already lost because of human greed, houses burnt because we wanted. and somewhere in the middle of these times, i see a grey void and that is when i am okay.
"We the Isolationists" series