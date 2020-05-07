City Series – Anannya Uberoi in Madrid, We the Isolationists (287th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anannya Uberoi]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself back in Sucre Salón de Té, a tall cup of English breakfast with a beckoning cat formed on its silicone lid, its raised hands gently coaxing me to smell the tea.
I greet the barista, some days in Spanish, some, in English. After a heartiful read, I visit San Jerónimo at sundown to say a passing prayer. I ring my family back in Delhi as I begin homewards.
I see my next day at work–fuller with the tea, the reading, and conversations of yesterday.
