City Series – Ankita Jha in Haridwar, We the Isolationists (285th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ankita Jha]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see all the ways I have not seen my city and myself. I see people hugging monotony, and also each other. I can see mornings turn into afternoons and evenings turn into static nights.
I see my mind accept and reject and retaliate and when it fails, I know I don’t need to rush. Because for the first time in a very long time, life isn’t about proving yourself every day, it’s simply about surviving, and knowing that chocolates are your best friends on bad days.
