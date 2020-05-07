City Series – Hashmita Tekchandani in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (284th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Hashmita Tekchandani]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself studying continously for hours in months of summer, attending OPD hours, listening to patients, working between the shifts, in the shifts, after the shifts, going through files of patients, noting vitals, signing attendance registers, writing log books, listening to chief complains, assessing gait patterns, movements, range of motion, strength and tightness while my other friends enjoyed beach vacations, mountain tracking with cool glasses, beer and wine making memories and there was i making notes, writing down medicine, tracking over the diagrams, noting prescriptions, diagnosing, treating, explaining theories, making ppts and presenting it to class. Munching continuously over wafers, chocolates, icecreams, fryums, coffee, colddrinks and tea.
And every morning waking up wishing to go on for a beach vacation and not getting back to the real world of mess.
But, right now-yes i miss my internship days very much.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.