City Series – Ayushi Thakur in Jabalpur, We the Isolationists (290th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ayushi Thakur]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see our fresh footprints etched on the muddy ground, running and falling, while we amble this empty city together. I see taking a dive in that cold river, and returning to find a cow eating our copy of Beloved that we kept near our clothes. In those rare waves of shivered laughter, I see–no, I feel–freedom, peace waltzing in the ballroom of my mind. I see us there too, together this time.
As I open my eyes, I’m here alone. Baffled, thinking if it’s that of a bad thing that you never got to witness this isolation.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.