City Series – Zareen Khan in Faridabad, We the Isolationists (292nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Zareen Khan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see…
a city that has come to a stand still,
there is an unsual absence of that thrill,
about seeing those I am in love,
sprinting metros, pooping dove,
the murmurs enveloping,
and the curiosity developing
for what I am about to evesdrop today,
some conversations I’ll forget, others will stay
I kind of miss the commotion
you know,
this city is an emotion, and now that
we all are home-bound, I long for the crowd
the incessant cries, the voice and the sound,
till then,
“please mind the gap”
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.