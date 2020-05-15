Delhi’s Bandaged Heart – Tikuli’s Poem on Coronavirus Lockdown, Hauz Khas

Poetry in the city.

[Text and photos by Mayank Austen Soofi]

Tikuli has always been trying to find a home. Even during this lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In her 50s, her means are artistic that involves painting and writing, and by keenly observing the flow of seasons. (Among other things, she makes sketches of birds she watches from her window.)

Spending the lockdown while stranded in her son’s second-floor barsati in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, very close to the Chor Minar monument, Tikuli seems excited as she talks of being able to see “mulberrry tree and the gulmohur through the living-room window, jamun tree through the kitchen window and mango trees, loaded with mangoes, from the terrace.”

She is chatting on WhatsApp video, the photos are taken through the phone screen that connects her to The Delhi Walla.

The search for home is not only a metaphor, however. “I want to have a place of my own.” Until recently she was at her brother’s place in Ghaziabad. Following the end of lockdown and after her full recovery with health complications, she plans to earnestly start looking for a house in Delhi.

But she has already found at least one home–in the poem she purposely wrote for me on request. “Although I composed it in 30 minutes, I’d been thinking about the poem for many days… I had to be careful. I’m facing many problems and struggles in life that have to be resolved but I didn’t want to sound negative… we’re anyway passing through difficult times.”

Here’s the poem.

Untitled

Grief, like an invisible illness,

stays in the hollow of the bones

As do loss and pain.

In a perpetual lockdown

They feed off each other.

No one can leave their home

But loneliness has found a way.

It sneaks up and settles like a mist,

Slowly, silently making its way

Through the topgraphy of my skin

My mind takes notice,

Shifts and tries to distract,

But there isn’t much I can do,

It’s not a new feeling,

I’ve lived with it most of my life.

Only people weren’t dying before,

There were no tired, blistered feet

Walking desolate highways,

Faceless, parched, hungry people,

Unloved, betrayed by their own

In their long trudge

To a home they seldom reach

A smouldering Gulmohar tree

Rustles outside my window

I count my privileges

Ironically, lockdown has liberated me

While the whole world struggles

To cope with this house arrest

I roam the pathways revealed

By each open window, each open door

The sky is no longer a polluted dome

Framed by mesh, blackened by soot

But an oasis of blue, with trees

Their leafy canopies filled with birds

Their songs breaking afternoon’s quiet

With the cat at my heels

I gather the gifts the breeze brings —

Neem blossoms and raw mangoes —

Kacchi ambi sliced and dusted

With red chilli and salt —

This is summer in my city.

At the nearby corner

Amaltas drape the meeting of streets,

They come together just as always,

There are no prohibitions for them.

Farther along a Siris —

Drugging parakeets with its fragrance

I step down to forage for mulberries,

The starlings make their usual racket,

A Rufous Treepie watches,

A koel’s melody fills the near stillness.

I remove my scarf of anxiety,

Throw it casually into the breeze.

A crow approves.

Soon the shadows of evening

Will strech long and thin,

Pointing to my horizon.

Then I’ll drink in the moon

Stirred with tamarind and jaggery

Someone raises an eyebrow,

“Is it ethical to write about pleasure,

About your privilege in this crisis?”

“Ask a woman who has long dreamed,

Dreamed of a home and has found it,”

I reply.

