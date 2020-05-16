City Series – Amarjeet Kaur in Delhi, We the Isolationists (297th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Amarjeet Kaur]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see

the pain around the world

i think of those who have lost

those who are scared

i see humans understanding

the common shared pain

without any race, religion, gender or class

then i close my eyes

wish for the good days

i see hope, for a better future

and people coming out

after fighting their battles

grateful to be alive

hugging, kissing

then i see

happiness, love

without boundaries

without discrimination

human to human

heart to heart

and then i know

we will see each other again.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.