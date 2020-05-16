City Series – Amarjeet Kaur in Delhi, We the Isolationists (297th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Amarjeet Kaur]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
the pain around the world
i think of those who have lost
those who are scared
i see humans understanding
the common shared pain
without any race, religion, gender or class
then i close my eyes
wish for the good days
i see hope, for a better future
and people coming out
after fighting their battles
grateful to be alive
hugging, kissing
then i see
happiness, love
without boundaries
without discrimination
human to human
heart to heart
and then i know
we will see each other again.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.