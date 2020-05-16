City Series – Vriti Taneja in Delhi, We the Isolationists (298th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vriti Taneja]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a crystalline, azure river, once dark and dirty, now triumphing with life, rejuvenated at its own pristine waters. The diya from the priest’s lamp no longer comes paddling onto her soft streams as an offering. She hasn’t borne the burden of being contaminated by industrial effluents all these few days and her rivulets, along with their mightier forms, flow magestically. Alongside, the air smells of blooming flowers; and birds chirp while other animals finally feel safe.
I smile, elated by Mother Nature’s euphoria.
