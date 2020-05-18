City Series – Vibha Chakravarty Kumar in Kangra Valley, We the Isolationists (299th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vibha Chakravarty Kumar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see this crucial time we are living through transition into a new world where phenomena such as fracking, wiping of ancient forests, animal farming, and capitalistic ‘development’ are but dreadful words describing a horrible world that once was; where cyborgs have returned to being human again and phones are no longer a phantom organ; where sky is always blue the world over and air, what is always has been, pure prana; and rivers are clean and full with life underneath, running their natural course (and not ‘hydro-powered’ and assaulted); where humanity works from home more often than not and bicycle to only necessary meetings, and pay attention to simple living, eating and resting well, and staying deeply in touch with their beloveds without any tragedy forcing it; where privacy is treasured and broadcasting personal life/selfies is akin to mental disorder; where travel is local and flights operating are minimal for life-altering moments; where (evil) big media houses, banks and business empires have fallen, and community-based living and tertiary businesses are prevalent; where the big (evil) pharmas have collapsed and no one medicates but almost everyone meditates; where religion is an alien concept and genuine kindness and love-for-all rules hearts; where all humans have integrated their shadows and a new human has emerged—tender, authentic, unique, giving, tolerant and kind; where all animals are fellow beings sharing the planet with us, and not food, and where oceans are dazzling with coral reefs where magnificent dolphins play on, and whales continue singing the whale songs. And where the whole world is filled with a special silence and everyone lives slow enough to listen to the Earth’s heartbeat reflected in the birdsongs.
