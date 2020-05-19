City Series – Ansar Manzoor in Anantnag, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (305th Corona Diary)

City Series – Ansar Manzoor in Anantnag, Kashmir, We the Isolationists (305th Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Ansar Manzoor]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see lockdown within a lockdown. Bullets fly birds chirp. Blood pours from clouds rain watches. I wake up every morning to hear about yet another communication blackout and self-isolation turns into forced isolation. With no communication to the outside world, I tune into novels, writing, tv shows, films, food, roaming from one room to another, staring at the neighborhood, and waiting for the bombardment of beep-beep notifications on my phone.

I think we Kashmiris are specialists in the matter of lockdowns. Can I add that to my resume?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

