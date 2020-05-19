City Series – Digvijay Singh in Delhi, We the Isolationists (303rd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Digvijay Singh]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see all the major and minor chords of life on this planet.

I see the things we take for granted.

All the memories from childhood flash on the screen and remind me of the good old days. I see mom and dad, brothers, my family and neighborhood.

I see the big smile of my beloved and her eyes.I hear the laughter of my friends.

I realise how small we are when I see the helplessness but I wish for things to get better, that’s what I see.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.