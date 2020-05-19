City Series – Mahima Devda in Bhopal, We the Isolationists (302nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Mahima Devda]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself taking my mum’s place, doing the household chores, holding the family together. As I close my eyes to relax, I look inside my soul and embrace and love and accept all my strength and weaknesses I had completely forgotten about in this worldly rush. Now when I close My eyes I see only myself,exploring myself through every angle.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.