City Series – Sanya Sethi in Kanpur, We the Isolationists (305th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sanya Sethi]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself trying to decipher the meaningless chatter of wild pigeons while Chughtai’s Masooma lights a cigarette and takes three large drags. I come back to her and secondhandedly watch her sixteen-year-old living breathing daughter, skipping rope with her young friends. I take a deep breath and contemplate how I always underestimate the concept of ‘maktub’ or destiny, while million others live their lives based on its unquestionable existence.
