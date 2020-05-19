City Series – Tapaswinee Mitra in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (301st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tapaswinee Mitra]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see my room in Delhi, which I had left hurriedly on 13th March, very excited then to go back home. I had thought I would be back after 15 days, by 31st March, but its 5th May now. I think of my lover in Srinagar, struggling each day with a poor 2G connection, to send a text to me. I remember them telling me that they had survived a longer lockdown, which had lasted for 7 months. They try to tell me daily, with the kind of hope only a Kashmiri can muster up, that we will get through this eventually. With my eyes closed, I choose to believe them, as their red wrinkles give me some strength.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.