City Series – Anua Chakrabarty in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (316th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anua Chakrabarty]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see reflections of faces all around. Multitude of anxious hearts, eyes peering through half-hidden faces. Faces that pass you by, unquestioning on an otherwise unremarkable day, bear troubled glances of an uncertain hour leading to uncharted waters. Frantic lines on the brow multiply. Hair dark or grey regardless, frowns attain permanence – bewildered by onerous times of information overload, looking hard for answers. And if our eyes met, I’d wish I had the answers… for some succor, some relief.
Alas! I’d quietly surrender… but, with a smile … and irrepressible hope.
