City Series – Ayushi Malik in Jammu, We the Isolationists (310th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ayushi Malik]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see sufferings all around me .The black of the charcoal reminds me black eyes of migrants dying on road as they cry. I see the red of the of my curtains and it reminds me of blood on rail tracks where migrants got killed as they were walking home. I see the white of my shirt and it reminds me of milk spilled on road which the man was drinking from. The smoke from my chimney reminds me of houses burnt down in Kashmir.
The wrinkles of my clothes remind me of father who on phone broke down as he was i formed of his childs death.
I open my eyes again to see the physical walls around me then and escape the walls in my mind. Before they consume me.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.