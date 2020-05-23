City Series – Bageshwer Singh in Jalandhar, We the Isolationists (312th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aditi Upman]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see that it was all merry. Birds courted, amaltas bloomed, lilies rained. Even caterpillars ate much of my avocado leaves. Air cleared. I wondered what they meant, when they said ‘everything will be stopped’? What was ‘everything’? It seemed fine.

But.

The news were scary. I missed my friends. They seemed too far. How could i have joined them, exploring fruits in jungles?

Flowers bloomed, but where? There weren’t many in my room.

The spring was, after all, silent.

Because, everything had stopped.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.